By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, April 7, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on the Beqaa, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 a.m. the headquarters of the Air and Missile Defense Command in “Kela” Barracks, as well as the “Yoav” missile and artillery base with dozens of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m. a new “Israeli” artillery bunker in the vicinity of the “Al-Manara” Site with artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 4:10 p.m. on a new gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles behind the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:32 p.m. the “Zebdine” Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}