Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, April 7, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, April 7, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on the Beqaa, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:10 a.m. the headquarters of the Air and Missile Defense Command in “Kela” Barracks, as well as the “Yoav” missile and artillery base with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m. a new “Israeli” artillery bunker in the vicinity of the “Al-Manara” Site with artillery shells.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 4:10 p.m. on a new gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles behind the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:32 p.m. the “Zebdine” Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
