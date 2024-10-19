Iran Among World’s Top 3 States in Radiopharmaceuticals

By Staff, Agencies

The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami said Iran is among the top three countries in the world in the development of radiopharmaceuticals.

Addressing a ceremony held to mark the National Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran on Monday, Eslami said the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is acting in accordance with a “strategic document” that was ratified two years ago.

Highlighting Iran’s progress in the radiopharmaceuticals industry, the nuclear chief said the country is among the world’s top three states in this field.

He noted that the AEOI made major strides last year in strengthening the infrastructures of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy and commercializing its achievements.

Iran has maintained its progress at the cutting edge of radiopharmaceuticals science by employing alpha particles for therapeutic methods, he added, pointing to great advances in the treatment of cancer patients in Iran.

Unveiling plans to inaugurate 50 clinics across the country that use plasma technology for the treatment of wounds, Eslami said local experts have manufactured a homegrown system stationed at the operating rooms for the treatment of breast cancer.

He further hailed Iran’s major steps in achieving the purpose of generating 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity, pointing to the launch of projects to construct the second and third units at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran.

During a visit to Iran’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan in February, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi issued an order to start the project on the construction of the nuclear power plant in Sirik.

Located on the neck of the Strait of Hormuz, the new power plant is designed to have an electricity generation capacity of 5,000 megawatts.