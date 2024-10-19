No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

WFP: Children ‘Dying’ of Hunger in Gaza

WFP: Children ‘Dying’ of Hunger in Gaza
folder_openPalestine access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The UN World Food Program [WFP] has raised the alarm on the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip amid a genocidal “Israeli” war, saying children are starving to death in the besieged Palestinian territory.

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain made the remarks in an interview with CNN on Sunday, as the “Israeli” entity has been using food as a weapon of war and deliberately blocking aid deliveries to Gaza over the past six months.

Asked about the impact of food shortage in Gaza, especially for children, McCain replied, “Well, children are dying as we speak.”

“And those that are not dying or haven’t died yet are so emaciated and lacking so much in the way of important nutrients at this particular time in their life cycles, they won’t -- if they do live, they will never recover from it,” she added.

She also warned that Gaza is “literally on the brink of going over the edge, over the cliff with famine and not being able to recover from it.”

The WFP chief further stressed the importance of opening Gaza’s crossings closed by Israel, saying the agency has food for 1.1 million people for three months amassed on the border and just needs to be let into the territory.

“People are desperate,” she said. “We, as humanitarians, must be able to get in with our humanitarian principles and deliver aid in such a way.”

 

 

 

Israel WFP Palestine Gaza

Comments

  1. Related News
EU’s Borrell Calls for Three-day Truce in Gaza to Vaccinate Children

EU’s Borrell Calls for Three-day Truce in Gaza to Vaccinate Children

one month ago
At least 11 Palestinians Martyred in “Israel” Raids Across West Bank

At least 11 Palestinians Martyred in “Israel” Raids Across West Bank

one month ago
UN: “Israeli” Plan for Synagogue inside Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque Sparks Tensions

UN: “Israeli” Plan for Synagogue inside Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque Sparks Tensions

one month ago
Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes

Dozens of Civilians in Gaza Martyred in “Israeli” Strikes

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 19-10-2024 Hour: 12:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot