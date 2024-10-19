WFP: Children ‘Dying’ of Hunger in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The UN World Food Program [WFP] has raised the alarm on the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip amid a genocidal “Israeli” war, saying children are starving to death in the besieged Palestinian territory.

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain made the remarks in an interview with CNN on Sunday, as the “Israeli” entity has been using food as a weapon of war and deliberately blocking aid deliveries to Gaza over the past six months.

Asked about the impact of food shortage in Gaza, especially for children, McCain replied, “Well, children are dying as we speak.”

“And those that are not dying or haven’t died yet are so emaciated and lacking so much in the way of important nutrients at this particular time in their life cycles, they won’t -- if they do live, they will never recover from it,” she added.

She also warned that Gaza is “literally on the brink of going over the edge, over the cliff with famine and not being able to recover from it.”

The WFP chief further stressed the importance of opening Gaza’s crossings closed by Israel, saying the agency has food for 1.1 million people for three months amassed on the border and just needs to be let into the territory.

“People are desperate,” she said. “We, as humanitarians, must be able to get in with our humanitarian principles and deliver aid in such a way.”