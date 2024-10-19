- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, April 6, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, April 6, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers in the vicinity of the “Ramyah” Site with artillery shells.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:50 a.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit.
- And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern towns and villages particularly the town of Marjayoun, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 p.m. the “Jal Al-Allam” Site and a deployment of “Israeli” in the area between the site and the settlement of “Shlomi” with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:25 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Shtula” Barracks with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:40 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Shomera” Barracks with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern towns and villages particularly the village of Arnoun, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m. the “Zaoura” Bunker with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with a Burkan rocket, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 p.m. the “Zebdine” Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:10 p.m. the drone jamming system in the “Al-Assi” Site with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m. the “Jordeikh” [Jordah] Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters downed at 8:50 p.m. an armed “Israeli” drone – the Hermes 900 – over Lebanese territories.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
