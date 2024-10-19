By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, April 6, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers in the vicinity of the “Ramyah” Site with artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:50 a.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern towns and villages particularly the town of Marjayoun, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 p.m. the “Jal Al-Allam” Site and a deployment of “Israeli” in the area between the site and the settlement of “Shlomi” with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:25 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Shtula” Barracks with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:40 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Shomera” Barracks with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern towns and villages particularly the village of Arnoun, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m. the “Zaoura” Bunker with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with a Burkan rocket, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:05 p.m. the “Zebdine” Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:10 p.m. the drone jamming system in the “Al-Assi” Site with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m. the “Jordeikh” [Jordah] Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters downed at 8:50 p.m. an armed “Israeli” drone – the Hermes 900 – over Lebanese territories.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}