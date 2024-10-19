WCK Founder: ‘Israel’ Engaged in War against Humanity

By Staff, Agencies

World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés accused “Israel” of being engaged in “war against humanity itself” following the “Israeli” drone attack that killed seven of his aid workers on 1 April.

“There’s going to have to be some changes to the way ‘Israeli’ defense forces are prosecuting these operations in Gaza to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” White House national security communications adviser John Kirby told ABC’s This Week said on Sunday.

“There have to got to be changes in the deconfliction process, between aid workers on the ground and the ‘Israeli’ headquarters so that this kind of targeting can’t happen again,” Kirby said Sunday.

In an earlier interview on This Week, Andrés had said that the “Israeli” army attack on his workers “is not anymore about the seven men and women of World Central Kitchen that perished on this unfortunate event. This is happening for way too long. It’s been six months of targeting anything that seems – moves,” Andrés said.

“This doesn’t seem a war against terror,” Andrés added. “This doesn’t seem anymore a war about defending ‘Israel’. This really, at this point, seems it’s a war against humanity itself.”

Meanwhile, one of the late aid workers’ father told Secretary of State Antony Blinken the killings by “Israel” in Gaza must end, and that the United States needs to use its powAer and leverage over its closest Mideast ally to make that happen.

John Flickinger’s 33-year-old son, Jacob Flickinger, a dual US and Canadian citizen, was among the seven humanitarian workers killed in the 1 April drone strikes.

“If the United States threatened to suspend aid to ‘Israel’, maybe my son would be alive today,” John Flickinger told the Associated Press in describing his 30-minute conversation Saturday with Blinken.