No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

AmirAbdollahian in Damascus after Oman

AmirAbdollahian in Damascus after Oman
folder_openIran access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian traveled to Damascus after a visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

Heading a political and parliamentary delegation, the Iranian foreign minister arrived in Damascus on Monday on the second leg of his regional tour.

He is going to hold talks with senior Syrian officials about a range of bilateral and regional issues, particularly the developments in Palestine and the Gaza crisis.

In a post on his X account on Sunday night, AmirAbdollahian pointed to his meetings with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and Mohammed Abdulsalam, the chief negotiator of Yemen’s National Salvation Government, during his stay in Muscat.

AmirAbdollahian noted that negotiations have been held about the promotion of ties between Iran and Oman, the implementation of the agreements signed by the heads of the two states, and working on an initiative proposed by the Sultan of Oman on the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions.

“Moreover, consultations were held about the latest regional developments, including the continuation of the Zionists’ hybrid war crimes against Palestinians and the necessity of making preventive decisions,” the Iranian foreign minister added.

Israel Iran Syria Damascus Palestine Gaza HosseinAmirAbdollahian Oman

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes

Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes

one month ago
Araghchi: New Iranian Gov’t Tasked with Neutralizing Illegal Sanctions

Araghchi: New Iranian Gov’t Tasked with Neutralizing Illegal Sanctions

one month ago
Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

one month ago
IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 19-10-2024 Hour: 12:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot