AmirAbdollahian in Damascus after Oman

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian traveled to Damascus after a visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

Heading a political and parliamentary delegation, the Iranian foreign minister arrived in Damascus on Monday on the second leg of his regional tour.

He is going to hold talks with senior Syrian officials about a range of bilateral and regional issues, particularly the developments in Palestine and the Gaza crisis.

In a post on his X account on Sunday night, AmirAbdollahian pointed to his meetings with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and Mohammed Abdulsalam, the chief negotiator of Yemen’s National Salvation Government, during his stay in Muscat.

AmirAbdollahian noted that negotiations have been held about the promotion of ties between Iran and Oman, the implementation of the agreements signed by the heads of the two states, and working on an initiative proposed by the Sultan of Oman on the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions.

“Moreover, consultations were held about the latest regional developments, including the continuation of the Zionists’ hybrid war crimes against Palestinians and the necessity of making preventive decisions,” the Iranian foreign minister added.