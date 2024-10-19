Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets “Israeli” Barracks and Base in Solidarity with Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it has carried out three anti-“Israeli” operations, this time targeting two barracks and a military base in the occupied Syrian Golan and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is an umbrella group of the country’s anti-terror movements, made the announcement in three separate statements on its Telegram channel late Sunday and early Monday.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters in Iraq this morning on Sunday, 7/4/2024, targeted the western Yarden barracks in the occupied Golan with a drone,” it said in the first statement.

The resistance added that the second operation, also on Sunday, "targeted the southern Yonatan barracks in our occupied territories."

The third operation, which was carried out with drones, “targeted the Zionist Elifalit base, north of Lake Tiberias” in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Iraqi resistance noted that new anti-“Israeli” operations came “in support of our people in Gaza and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.”

It asserted that the resistance fighters will continue to strike the enemy's strongholds.

The new operations came just hours after the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a “vital” site in the port city of “Eilat” in the southernmost part of the 1948 “Israeli”-occupied territories.

Earlier on Saturday, the Iraqi resistance said it had targeted oil refineries in Haifa in the occupied territories with drones.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has vowed to continue its retaliatory operations as long as the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s genocide in Gaza goes on.

The Iraqi resistance has also carried out several operations on the entity’s Ben Gurion Airport using drones.