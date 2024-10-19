Yemeni Forces Target British, “Israeli” Vessels and US Frigates in Support of Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces says the country’s naval units have conducted multiple operations against British and “Israeli” commercial vessels.

The Yemeni forces also targeted US military frigates off the nation's coast in support of Palestinians amid the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s genocidal war on Gaza, the spokesman added.

Speaking at a televised press briefing broadcast live from the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa on Sunday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the country’s forces struck the British container ship HOPE ISLAND in the Red Sea.

He noted that the vessel was struck with “appropriate” naval missiles, emphasizing that the hit was direct.

Yemeni naval units also struck the “Israeli” general cargo ship MSC GRACE F in the Indian Ocean. In addition, they targeted “Israeli”-owned container ship MSC GINA in the Arabian Sea, Saree said.

The high-ranking Yemeni military figure noted that the operations were carried out with several ballistic and winged missiles, stressing that the designated targets were precisely struck.

Furthermore, Yemeni naval forces launched several combat drones during two separate operations in the Red Sea, targeting several US military frigates.

Saree underscored that the missile attacks came in support of the oppressed Palestinian population in Gaza and in response to joint American-British aggression against Yemen.

He stated that Yemeni military forces will continue their military operations, and will prevent the passage of "Israeli"-owned vessel and ships destined to ports in the "Israeli"-occupied territories until a permanent ceasefire in enforced in the Gaza Strip and the all-out siege on the coastal territory is lifted.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the "Israeli" occupation since the entity launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory operation, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting “Israeli” ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have martyred at least 33,175 people and wounded another 75,886 individuals, come to an end.

Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has said that it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The operations have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.