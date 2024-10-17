Large Demonstration in Mumbai, India Condemning ’Israeli’ Actions: Solidarity for Quds Day 2024

By Ali Zaheer Naqavi

Mumbai, India – The ascent of Muslims on the final Friday of the sacred month of Ramadan serves as a powerful symbol of their solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

On April 5, the final Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in 2024, a significant rally took place at Yari Road, Andheri West, Mumbai. This was to mark a protest against the crimes of the illegitimate “Israeli” entity.

The demonstration at Yari Road in Mumbai witnessed participation from individuals of all ages, from infants to elderly civilians, coming together and making a significant impact, mirroring rallies held worldwide. This unified gathering brought Muslims of diverse ideologies together, standing shoulder to shoulder.

Imam Khomeini, the esteemed leader of the Islamic Revolution, designated the last Friday of Ramadan as the Day of Quds. This occasion provides Muslims with the opportunity to unite and reaffirm their support for Quds, demonstrating their readiness and determination.

This marked the 15th year of the annual protest organized by Anjuman e Khadim e Hussain [AS] Trust and Zaib Palace. As always, these organizations continue to serve as beacons of hope and guidance for the cause of humanity.

The protesters were resolute in their stance, affirming, "We are committed to doing whatever it takes for Palestine to achieve freedom, from the River to the Sea."