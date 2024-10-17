London Mayor Urges Immediate End to UK Arms Sales to “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for an urgent halt to the United Kingdom’s arms sales to “Israel” in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In an interview with social media outlet PoliticsJOE, Khan asserted that the UK government should suspend all arms sales to “Israel”, emphasizing the need for immediate action to address the 'worsening situation.'

He questioned the effectiveness of the UK's purported influence on the “Israeli” government, particularly in light of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's close relationship with “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Khan’s call represents a significant stance within the Labour Party, as he emerges as one of the most senior Labour lawmakers to demand an end to UK arms sales to “Israel”.

Highlighting the dire circumstances faced by foreign aid workers, Khan condemned the reported killings by the “Israeli” army and urged for an immediate cessation of such actions.

He also raised questions about the UK government's legal advice regarding the use of British weapons by “Israel”, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in upholding international law.

“The government has had weeks to publish the legal opinion, but it has not done so,” Khan remarked. “If it shows that there is a violation of international law, we should stop all sales immediately.”