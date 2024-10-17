UNRWA: ‘Israel’ Destroyed 62% of Homes in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA] announced on Thursday that the ongoing “Israeli” aggression on Gaza has left more than 60 percent of homes in the besieged strip either damaged or destroyed.

“The ongoing conflict has damaged or destroyed approximately 62 percent of all homes in Gaza,” it said, citing a joint Interim Damage Assessment summary released by the United Nations, World Bank and European Union.

According to the UNRWA statement, the report used satellite imagery to assess damage.

The report also found that the war left “84 percent of all health facilities” in Gaza either damaged or destroyed, and also took a heavy toll on the education system in the strip.

“625000 children in Gaza are out of school as the education system has collapsed,” it said.

The UNRWA said that the war has caused “unprecedented devastation”, with “severe social and mental health consequences” for women, youth, and vulnerable populations.

The agency noted that most of the nearly 980 NGOs registered in Gaza have suspended operations, exacerbating the humanitarian situation there amid security concerns.

According to the statement, the number of aid deliveries entering Gaza by land via the Karem Abu Salem and Rafah crossings “remains well below” the target.