By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, April 5, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 p.m. “Israeli” vehicles and troops as they moved in the "Al-Malikiyya" Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 p.m. an “Israeli” vehicle at the gate of the “Metula” Site with a guided missile and hit it directly, destroying it and causing deaths and injuries among its troops. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 a.m. the espionage devices at the “Zar'it” Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:05 p.m. the “Hadab Yaroun” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:05 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Al-Manara” Site with artillery shells, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:35 p.m. the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, causing direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 p.m. a group of “Israeli” troops taking position in a building in the “Adamit” settlement with the appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}