Sayyed Safiddine: ‘Israel’ Lost the Battle, Delaying Announcing Defeat

By Staff

The head of Hezbollah's Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashim Safiddine revealed that the resistance is accumulating extensive experiences, and recording achievements, and victories, while the "Israeli" occupier is suffering defeat and disappearing.

In an interview with the Al-Aqsa satellite channel, Sayyed Safiddine said October’s Al-Aqsa Flood Operation is blessed, highly important and a very successful jihadi act.

He pointed out that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be able to repair the damage and weaknesses of the entity. Furthermore, Sayyed Safiddine believes “Israel” lost control of the battle and that its military is disorganized without actual battle plans.

On the other hand, he assured that the resistance is strong, organized, and united and that there is a high level of coordination and cooperation between members of the resistance axis.

Sayyed Safiddine further explained that those making sacrifices are doing so out of trust in the hearts and minds of the mujahideen leaders and resistance fighters.

He said the enemy is making special calculations for the resistance on the Lebanese front, stressing that Hezbollah possesses advanced weapons that make it a strong opponent.

According to the senior Hezbollah official, the enemy’s many threats expose the extent of its inabilities and weaknesses. He said “Israel” is suffering from fatigue and would not be able to carry out the battle.

He also pointed out that the Arab and Islamic peoples are strong and alive.

"Today is a day of unity for Muslims and Arabs and the opening of horizons for sacrifice and resistance," he added, noting that Hezbollah rejected the US request not to support the resistance in Gaza.

Safiddine said the West does not look at the facts but rather at their interests, pointing out that Western states realized after several months that Netanyahu is weak and that he wasted his army and did not specify a clear objective for them in the battle.

He also pointed out that “Israel” was unable to achieve any of its objectives in Gaza other than killing women and children and that it already lost in the battle but is delaying announcing its defeat.