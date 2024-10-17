Pelosi Joins Democrats, Urges Biden: Halt Arms Transfers to ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

US former House speaker, Representative Nancy Pelosi, and a key ally of Joe Biden, signed a letter on Friday from dozens of congressional Democrats to the president and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging a halt to weapons transfers to “Israel”.

Support from Pelosi, a veteran member of Biden's Democratic Party, for stopping the transfer of weapons to “Israel” suggests that the view is increasingly becoming mainstream in the party.

Friday's letter called on the Biden administration to conduct its own probe into an “Israeli” airstrike that killed seven staff of the aid group World Central Kitchen on Monday.

"In light of the recent strike against aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these weapons transfers," the letter said.

It was signed by Pelosi and 36 other Democrats including far-left Representatives Barbara Lee, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.