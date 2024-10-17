No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Pelosi Joins Democrats, Urges Biden: Halt Arms Transfers to ‘Israel’

Pelosi Joins Democrats, Urges Biden: Halt Arms Transfers to ‘Israel’
folder_openUnited States access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US former House speaker, Representative Nancy Pelosi, and a key ally of Joe Biden, signed a letter on Friday from dozens of congressional Democrats to the president and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging a halt to weapons transfers to “Israel”.

Support from Pelosi, a veteran member of Biden's Democratic Party, for stopping the transfer of weapons to “Israel” suggests that the view is increasingly becoming mainstream in the party.

Friday's letter called on the Biden administration to conduct its own probe into an “Israeli” airstrike that killed seven staff of the aid group World Central Kitchen on Monday.

"In light of the recent strike against aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these weapons transfers," the letter said.

It was signed by Pelosi and 36 other Democrats including far-left Representatives Barbara Lee, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

republicans

Comments

  1. Related News
Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

one month ago
Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

Trump Defeats Harris in Musk’s Poll on X

one month ago
Colombia’s Petro To Int’l Sailors: Stop Transporting Coal to ‘Israel’

Colombia’s Petro To Int’l Sailors: Stop Transporting Coal to ‘Israel’

one month ago
Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

Biden: Trump Bows down to Putin

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 17-10-2024 Hour: 01:04 Beirut Timing

whatshot