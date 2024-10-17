US Preparing for Inevitable Iranian Response: next Week is Coming!

By Staff, Agencies

The US believes Iran will attack American or “Israeli” personnel in the Middle East in retaliation for an “Israeli” aggression on the Iranian consulate in Syria, several news outlets reported on Friday and Saturday, citing US officials.

Tehran has vowed to avenge seven officers – including two top commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard– who were martyred in the bombing of Iran’s consulate in Damascus on Monday.

A senior official told CNN that the US government believes retaliation by Iran is inevitable, and added that the “Israelis” share this assessment. Officials warned that the response could come as soon as next week.

According to officials who spoke to NBC News and CBS News, American intelligence suggests that Iran could use “a swarm” of Shahed kamikaze drones and cruise missiles, and that Tehran could target an Israeli diplomatic or consular facility.

“The potential attack was discussed during a phone call between President Joe Biden and ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday,” CNN said.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei has promised that “Israel” will “receive a slap in the face.”