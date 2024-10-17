Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets “Israeli” Oil Refineries in Haifa

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it has targeted oil refineries in Haifa in the occupied territories with drones early on Saturday.

The operation came in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal Israeli war.

“At dawn today, Saturday April 6, 2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the oil refineries in Haifa in our occupied lands using drones, reaffirming our continuation in striking the strongholds of our enemies, as a part of the second phase of resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the Zionist massacres against the unarmed Palestinian civilians,” the statement said.

It further ended: “And victory is only from Allah. Indeed, Allah is Mighty and Wise.”

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance has been conducting numerous operations against targets lying throughout the occupied territories ever since the onset of the warfare.