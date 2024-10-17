Raisi: World will Certainly Witness ‘Israel’s’ Annihilation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi thanked the Iranian nation for their maximal presence in International Al-Quds Day rallies across the country, saying worldwide momentum against the “Israeli” entity’s atrocities is sure to culminate in the entity’s annihilation.

On Friday, millions of people in Iran and across the world rallied to mark the occasion amid the “Israeli” October-present genocidal war against the Gaza Strip that has so far claimed the lives of more than 33000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The demonstrators hailing from different walks of life and various social strata, waved the national flags of Iran and Palestine as well as banners that read, “Free Palestine,” and “Al-Quds must be liberated.”

In a message issued later in the day, Raisi expressed gratitude towards the Iranian people for their honoring their share of responsibility concerning the occasion.

This year’s Quds Day rallies, the message read, saw the Iranian people staging a “glorious and inspirational” presence that “created lasting scenes of integrity and solidarity in support of and empathy with the oppressed and strong Palestinian nation and Gaza in this sensitive juncture.”

“This epic and commendable presence relayed a loud message to the global arrogance that oppression, fury, and homicide is doomed to failure,” the president said.

“The global and universal movement will definitely yield result, and the people of the world will bear witness to realization of the veritable divine promise and annihilation of the Zionist entity.”