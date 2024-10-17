Iran’s Envoy in Damascus to Al-Ahed: World must Defend the Sanctity of Diplomatic Places

By Mohammed Eid

The top Iranian diplomat in the Syrian capital Damascus, Hussein Akbari, warned that the only thing left for “Israel” to do is “commit crimes to achieve victories in other arenas.”

The United Nations is obligated to take steps to deter “Israel”

In an interview with Al-Ahed news, the Iranian ambassador pointed out that “all countries of the world have recognized that the Zionist enemy is committing war crimes.

“This is what it is doing today in Gaza against women and children, and the first step in dealing with this entity lies with the United Nations, which must, based on its responsibilities, tasks, duties, and founding philosophy, take steps and positions in response to this dangerous development,” Akbari said.

“The independent countries that signed the United Nations Charter must defend the value of their signature, defend their values, and take steps against the Zionist entity because all those with a conscience and all free people in the world have recognized the truth about what the Zionist entity is. The whole world must defend the sanctity of diplomatic places because if it does not do so, this will encourage the ‘Israeli’ entity to target many other countries,” Akbari warned.

“The Iranian embassy is now decorated with pictures of the seven martyred leaders of the Revolutionary Guards who rose on the road to Al-Quds. Two policemen were injured. They belonged to a unit responsible for protecting this diplomatic building. Thank God, they are both in the process of healing,” the ambassador added. “There are two civilians among the wounded; one of them had his foot amputated and the other’s foot was paralyzed. Six Syrian brothers were also martyred in this criminal act.”

The ambassador's office was hit by shrapnel

The Iranian ambassador explained that the Zionist entity is behaving insanely and hysterically and does not respect any system or any law.

“My office was damaged by shrapnel. In addition to the consular section, a large part of my room and other sections of the embassy were also hit. About six or seven embassy cars were burned. The media saw the Iranian flag flying over this building, and even when it was destroyed, the flag remained in place. The consulate’s plaque remains in its place after 25 years.”

The Iranian diplomat in Damascus concluded by saying that the Zionist entity has turned into a madman who has fallen into a quagmire, and all attempts to get out have increased the complexity and difficulty of finding solutions.