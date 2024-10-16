Sayyed Nasrallah: Welcome If They Seek War, Our Most Potent Weaponry Remains Untouched

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Friday, April 5, 2024 a speech during the festivities held to commemorate the International Quds Day.

In his address, Sayyed Nasrallah commenced by recalling the sacrifices made by martyrs in various arenas of resistance in the pursuit of liberating Al-Quds [Jerusalem].

“Martyrs in several resistance arenas fell on the path towards liberating Al-Quds,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

“The martyrs who fell in the Zionist aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus, including the senior leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] hold noteworthy historical significance in our journey,” ‘His Eminence elucidated.

Highlighting the importance of the martyrs' sacrifices, the leader of the Resistance said, “The martyrdom of these esteemed individuals holds immense significance for us, especially Major General Zahedi, who provided significant support to the resistance in Lebanon over the past years and made substantial contributions to the resistance front in the region”.

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that the incident represents “a crucial turning point, characterized by its underlying causes and subsequent ramifications”.

His Eminence elaborated further, stating, "The authorization from our religious scholars to allocate a portion of the religious funds to the Palestinian resistance underscores the depth of their religious and moral convictions".

He also highlighted the significance of the late Imam Khomeini's unwavering stance on Palestine as the leader of the Islamic nation, noting that "Iran has faced significant consequences for its steadfast support of the Palestinian Cause".

Addressing the Iranian context, Sayyed Nasrallah interpreted that "One of the primary reasons for hostilities against Iran is its stance on Palestine and Al-Aqsa".

He emphasized, "Imam Khomeini's unwavering support for the Palestinian Cause was among the key reasons for the conflicts Iran faced".

The Secretary General remarked, "The US has sought and continues to seek direct negotiations with Iran, but the Iranians remain unswayed," adding, "Iran does not engage in negotiations regarding regional matters with the Americans".

In a related context, Sayyed Nasrallah remarked, "It is absurd to suggest that the events unfolding in the region are part of a US-Iranian plot".

His Eminence emphasized, "There are individuals who refuse to acknowledge or understand that 'Israel' is facing defeat in the region".

During his address, the Resistance Leader extensively discussed the Islamic Republic, affirming, "Iran has consistently declined direct negotiations with the Americans regarding the nuclear issue," and highlighting that it "has sacrificed its finest commanders in support of the resistance front."

The Secretary General reassured, "All the fighters of the resistance who receive support from Iran can rest assured that Iran will not abandon the oppressed and its allies."

Expounding on the same theme, Sayyed Nasrallah stated, "For us, our association, camaraderie, and partnership with Iran are sources of honor and dignity," while noting, "Those who seek relations with 'Israel' or the US should be ashamed of themselves."

"There is no denying that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood marks a pivotal moment in our region's history, altering the landscape for the enemy, allies, and the entire region," stated His Eminence, emphasizing that it "poses a significant threat to the existence of 'Israel,' exposing its vulnerability."

Concerning the conflict in the besieged Gaza Strip, Sayyed Nasrallah elaborated, "It is a conflict fueled by irrationality, characterized by brutality and criminality."

The leader of the Resistance issued a cautionary message to the apartheid entity, declaring, "'Israel' faces no prospect of victory on the battlefield in Gaza. Consequently, it resorts to tactics of starvation and terrorism."

Regarding the “Israeli” war on the besieged Gaza Strip, the Hezbollah chief said, “After six months of conflict, ['Israeli' Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, along with ['Israeli' War Minister Yoav] Gallant and others in the ‘Israeli’ entity, remain in a state of perplexity,” adding that, “Even after six months, Netanyahu is still unable to eliminate Hamas and the resistance in Gaza and has not succeeded in recovering his captives”.

"Netanyahu has no prospects for resolving his internal issues, and the decline in international standing is among the outcomes of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," affirmed Sayyed Nasrallah.

His Eminence asserted, "The front in Lebanon will persist until 'Israel' ceases its aggression on Gaza, and this is an established fact."

He further remarked, "After six months of war, Netanyahu and the 'Israelis' lack a coherent plan for the future," emphasizing, "Their inability to quell conflicts in other areas, including Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, is a notable accomplishment".

Sayyed Nasrallah illuminated the internal turmoil within the "Israeli" entity, stating, "The 'Israeli' occupation faces challenges in the North, economic issues and in 'Eilat'," asserting, "Accountability will be inevitable once the conflict ceases".

"Netanyahu and his coalition are compelled to halt the war, which in itself signifies a defeat for them," the SG remarked, reiterating, "There is no alternative for Netanyahu and his coalition but to end the conflict, resulting in a setback for them".

Additionally, Sayyed Nasrallah declared during his speech, "Iran's retaliation to the 'Israeli' attack in Syria will occur at the appropriate time".

The Resistance Leader reaffirmed, "Our priority is to remain steadfast and resolute in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, as this is a struggle we are determined to win".

He underscored, "The incident at the Iranian consulate marks a significant turning point since October 7," stressing that "The Axis of Resistance is on the path to a historic and significant triumph".

Furthermore, Sayyed Nasrallah elucidated, "A crucial aspect of the battle regarding the Iranian retaliation involves strategically wearing down the enemy in terms of timing, location and method of response".

"We can infer from the statements of [the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence] Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei that Iran's retaliation is inevitable," clarified the Hezbollah SG.

Sayyed Nasrallah cautioned, "Everyone must prepare themselves, organize their affairs and exercise caution when Iran responds to the attack on its consulate and anticipates the potential 'Israeli' reaction".

Also, in his address, the Resistance leader saluted the Resistance fighters on the Lebanese front, affirming, "They are fully equipped, their spirits are high, and they are gaining momentum."

He continued, stating, "The victories achieved on land, at sea, and in terms of sovereignty will benefit all of Lebanon".

Further, His Eminence remarked, "Lebanon's Resistance is unafraid of war and is fully prepared for any eventuality; we have not yet deployed our most potent weaponry".

Sayyed Nasrallah issued a firm warning, saying, "Welcome, if they [any adversary] seek war. The enemy understands the consequences of engaging in conflict with Lebanon".

Concluding his speech, the SG asserted, "We will persist in the struggle until victory is achieved for the Resistance and Gaza".