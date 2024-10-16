US Approves Supplying “Israel” with 1000s More Bombs

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has approved providing the “Israeli” entity with thousands more bombs as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its ongoing genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

“The State Department approved the transfer of more than 1,000 MK82 500-pound bombs, over 1,000 small-diameter bombs, and fuses for MK80 bombs,” The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing US officials.

Reports said the Washington has quietly made more than 100 weapons sales to Tel Aviv since October 7.

More than 33000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been martyred in the brutal military onslaught so far.

“The transaction demonstrates the administration’s determination to continue its flow of lethal weaponry to ‘Israel’ despite Monday’s high-profile killings and growing calls for the United States to condition such support on greater protection for civilians in the war zone,” the paper wrote.

Washington has expressed supposed “outrage” at the killings, and has also called for a ceasefire in Gaza, despite sustaining its uninterrupted flow of ample arms supplies towards Tel Aviv.

Reporting late last month, The Post said the administration of US President Joe Biden had authorized the transfer of billions of dollars in bombs and warplanes to “Israel” in a matter of days.

Pentagon and State Department officials said the new arms packages included more than 1800 bombs, the daily said at the time.