No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

“Israel’s” Nightmare: Costly War with Hezbollah Severely Impacts Energy Supplies

“Israel’s” Nightmare: Costly War with Hezbollah Severely Impacts Energy Supplies
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographic shedding light on the repercussion of any future “Israeli” war with Hezbollah in the North.

“Israel’s” Nightmare: Costly War with Hezbollah Severely Impacts Energy Supplies

 

Israel Palestine Hezbollah AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory

’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory

one month ago
Ex-War Minister: “Israel” Lost War in North to Hezbollah

Ex-War Minister: “Israel” Lost War in North to Hezbollah

one month ago
IOF Security Official: ’Israel’s’ Deterrence Crumbles, Leaving It Beaten and Humiliated

IOF Security Official: ’Israel’s’ Deterrence Crumbles, Leaving It Beaten and Humiliated

one month ago
FDD: Why a Cease-fire Deal with Hezbollah Now Is Bad for “Israel”

FDD: Why a Cease-fire Deal with Hezbollah Now Is Bad for “Israel”

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 16-10-2024 Hour: 01:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot