Millions Rally in Al-Quds Day in Support of Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

Millions of people in Iran and across the world rally on the International Quds Day, marked on the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, to express their solidarity with Palestinians and condemn “Israeli” atrocities.

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif, the spokesman of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] and the director-general of Intifada headquarters in Tehran, said pro-Palestine rallies are held in more than 2,000 locations across the country.

In Tehran, the rallies included a funeral procession held for the martyrs of an Israeli airstrike on the consular section of the Iranian Embassy in the Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus on Monday.

This year’s rallies take place as Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip and elsewhere have come under the most unprecedented campaign of bombings and displacement by “Israel”.

Speaking at the news briefing, Sharif underlined that the slogan of this year's Quds Day march is, "Quds Day, from al-Aqsa Flood to al-Ahrar [freedom seekers] Flood.”

Quds day is an annual pro-Palestinian event held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan to express support for Palestinians and oppose “Israel” and Zionism. The event, initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini, was first held in 1979 in Iran, shortly after the Islamic Revolution.