Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, April 4, 2024

6 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, April 4, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 p.m. the new headquarters of the "Liman" Battalion with artillery shells.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:08 p.m. positions of "Israeli" troops behind the "Jal Al-Allam" Site with rocket artillery.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 p.m. an "Israeli" technical team during the maintenance of the technical and espionage equipment at the "Bayyad Blida" Site with rocket artillery.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m. the "Ruwaisat Al-Alam" Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. the "Ruwaiset Al-Qarn" Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

