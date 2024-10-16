Leaders of the Resistance Axis on the Al-Quds Platform: We’ll Support Gaza until Victory

The leaders of the resistance axis gathered under the umbrella of the Al-Quds Platform on Wednesday to reiterate their continued support for the Palestinian people.

The international committee behind the platform organized the event in commemoration of Quds Day. From countries across the region, the resistance leaders stressed that the path to Al-Quds will not be without jihad and sacrifices and that unity terrifies the armies of arrogance.

Sayyed Raisi: The attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus will not go unanswered

Iranian President, Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, said it is now clear to everyone that the Zionist entity is weaker than a spider’s web. He believes the Al-Aqsa Flood operation exposed “Israel’s” fragility and how close it is to collapse.

Sayyed Raisi explained that International Quds Day highlights how close the final victory is for the patient Palestinian people. He also pointed out that the Zionist entity is in no way abiding by international laws and regulations in its war on Gaza.

Furthermore, the Iranian President believes that the Al-Aqsa Flood awakened global public opinion to the point that countries that were supportive of the Zionist entity took measures against it.

Raisi declared that his country will continue to support the resistance, and said the Palestinian people have the right to self-determination and to liberate their land.

Addressing developments on another battlefield, he vowed that the recent “Israeli” attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus will not go unanswered. According Raisi, the deadly strike is an illustration of “Israel’s” failures and losses.

Sayyed Houthi: It is the nation's duty to move diligently to help the Palestinian people.

For his part, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi said the Palestinian cause is a central component of the Islamic nation [Ummah].

He pointed out that oppression against the Palestinian people is clear and known to the world but highlighted global inaction to help restore the rights of the Palestinians. Nevertheless, the Yemeni people support the oppressed Palestinians and the nation’s sanctities, with all their capabilities and at all levels.

During the Al-Quds Platform, Sayyed Al-Houthi said it is no longer a secret that the US is a partner in “Israel’s” crimes against the Palestinian people while Arab countries failed to stand by Palestine. He noted that only the resistance has proven its effectiveness against “Israeli” occupation, citing the defeat of the enemy in Lebanon in 2000 and 2006.

According to Sayyed Al-Houthi, the Palestinian cause and the fate of the nation are interlinked.

"The nation's duty is to move diligently to help the Palestinian people by all means with a conviction that the Zionist entity is the nation's primary enemy. Were it not for the Palestinian people and their steadfastness, the enemy would have targeted other Arab countries," the Yemeni leader said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi underscored the need to expand the integration of the axis of resistance in terms of preparation and equipment until the divine promise is fulfilled.

“Supporting Gaza is an integral part of our religious, humanitarian, and moral duty and is irreversible,” he added.

The Ansarullah leader also pointed out that the effectiveness of the Yemeni people in naval operations and their cooperation with the Lebanese and Iraqi resistance groups in their actions of support for the resistance in Gaza are evident to the whole world.

Haniyeh: The resistance is adhering to its demands in the negotiations

The head of the Hamas movement’s politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, pointed out that Quds Day comes at a historical stage and that the liberation of the holy city is nearing. He recalled how Imam Khomeini made Al-Quds a pillar of the revolution and resistance and announced Al-Quds Day for the nation to fulfill its duty and unite its forces to liberate the city and Al-Aqsa Mosque from the clutches of the enemy.

Haniyeh pointed out that the enemy has tried in recent years to resolve the conflict in Palestine through the Al-Aqsa gate. The resistance in Gaza responded with Al-Aqsa Flood and exposed masked faces and falsehoods of peace.

“The enemy is facing an existential crisis, and its brutality that we see today is the result of its realization that it cannot remain a usurping and occupying entity in the face of our people who refuse to surrender despite attempts at normalization that were swept away by the Al-Aqsa Flood,” he said.

Addressing the people of the nation, Haniyeh said “the aggression against our people would not have reached this stage of brutality had it not been for the sinful American support and direct actual participation in the aggression against our people.” He pointed out that “the heroes of Gaza and Palestine broke the barrier of fear and provided the model for heroism and redemption, and we have an opportunity to defeat the Zionist project in the region.”

“The leadership of the resistance stands ready to set an example in offering martyrs and patience until God permits the establishment of a Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital,” the head of the Hamas political bureau said.

He stressed that the resistance forces made it clear that they will not allow the enemy to isolate Gaza, pointing out that “the Al-Aqsa Flood united the ranks of the people of the nation, and this was demonstrated in the unity of the arenas from Lebanon to Palestine and Yemen with the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Regarding the negotiations, Haniyeh said, “The occupation government is determined to continue the aggression. Netanyahu and those with him only care about remaining in the government.”

He said the resistance is adhering to its demands – a ceasefire, a comprehensive “Israeli” withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of displaced persons, the delivery of aid, the reconstruction of the Strip, the lifting of the siege, and a prisoner exchange agreement.

“We appreciate the positions of all the countries that stood by our people in international forums and those who participated and contributed to pressuring their governments so that the enemy would stop its aggression against Gaza.”

Haniyeh saluted everyone supporting Gaza and confronting the enemy. He also condemned the crime committed by “Israel” in Damascus, which led to the martyrdom of a group of Quds Force leaders.

Al-Nakhalah: We demand that the Arabs treat us as they treat “Israel”

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, underscored the importance of unity within the resistance along the arenas and frontlines, and for the resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria to stand shoulder to shoulder.

“Gaza remains with its people and its heroic resistors and will remain a milestone in our people’s march towards Al-Quds. It will stand firm and triumph, God willing,” Al-Nakhalah said.

Al-Nakhalah pointed out that “our people in Gaza have been standing in the face of all the forces of evil in the world represented by the Zionist entity and its supporters, led by America, for more than half a year of killing and massacres.” He pointed out that “despite the difficult and bitter siege where our children are deprived of the least basic necessities of life, we see Arabs and Muslims unable to bring a drink of water into Gaza.”

He called on the Arabs to treat the Palestinians as they treat “Israel” because “Israel” is getting what it needs from them.

Al-Nakhalah called for Al-Quds Day to be marked as “a day in which we strengthen the unity of our people, our fighters, and our goals.” He also thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its “active role in supporting our people, their resistance, and the axis of resistance.”

Al-Amiri: America and the West are behind the enemy’s crimes

The head of the Fatah Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, pointed out that the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation swept away the illusion of normalization in the region, exposed the myths that the enemy used as a cover for its tyranny, and condemned all the arrogant powers as they are partners in the criminal approach.

“International Quds Day is a day to renew the covenant with God, His Messenger, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Palestinian people,” Al-Amiri said during the Al-Quds Platform. “The Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood is a divine destiny that took place with care from Him, Glory be to Him, at the hands of valiant servants to achieve their decisive victory and return the Palestinian cause to the forefront after the West tried to suppress it.”

Al-Amiri stressed that America and the West are behind the enemy’s crimes, supplying it with money and weapons, and standing behind the nullification of Security Council resolutions condemning “Israel”.

He noted that the American bias in favor of the Zionists in the Gaza war “made us more determined to remove their forces from our country and achieve complete national sovereignty.”

He also called for a global family in which there is no place for tyranny.

Al-Amiri pointed out that the men in the countries of the axis of resistance, from Lebanon to Syria to Yemen to Iraq and Iran, refused to leave the people of Gaza and rose to support it and heed its calls for help. He pointed out that the resistance in Iraq is participating in supporting the people of Gaza by deterring the enemy. He stressed that “the mujahideen are pushing the Zionist entity to its end, and warning signs are mounting within the entity that it is facing existential challenges.”

"The Palestinian caused has lived in the conscience of the Iraqis as a reference, a government, and a people, and our religious references have been present with their fatwas for more than 70 years."

He stressed that the will to resist and be liberated from the subjugation of this humiliating entity has extended to the countries of our region, and the resistance front is expanding.

Sheikh Al-Kaabi: Our support for the Palestinian people stems from certainty

The Secretary-General of Iraq’s Al-Nujaba Movement, Sheikh Akram Al-Kaabi, confirmed that the Iraqi resistance continues to destroy enemy strongholds in the occupied Palestinian territories and to cleanse Iraq of the filth of the occupiers, stressing that the Iraqi resistance “is an essential part of the axis of resistance, and our participation in supporting the Palestinian people in the Al-Aqsa Flood stems from certainty.”

During the Al-Quds Platform, Sheikh Al-Kaabi pointed out that using a limited part of the resistance's capabilities created a challenge to the hegemony of America and "Israel". Meanwhile, they poured all their power on the women and children of Gaza but were unable to subjugate them.

“The Zionist entity has brought to us today a new meaning of brutality, with the partnership of America, which revealed its ugly face.” He added that the Al-Nujaba Movement stands by the brothers in Gaza and the continuation of operations against the Zionist enemy.