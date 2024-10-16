Imam Khamenei Led Funeral Prayer for IRG Forces Martyred in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei led on Thursday night the funeral prayer for the seven forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards who were martyred in an “Israeli” aggression on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus a few days ago.

The families of martyrs Major General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, Hossein Amanollahi, Mahdi Jaladati, Mohsen Sedaqat, Ali Agha Babaei, and Ali Salehi Roozbehani were present in the ceremony.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution prayed for these martyrs and spoke with their families from up close.

In a Tuesday message after the martyrdom of the Iranian military advisers in the “Israeli” airstrike, Imam Khamenei said the Islamic Republic will make the Zionist entity regret this crime.