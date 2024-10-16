Sayyed Al-Houthi: US’s Continuous Arms Supplies for ‘Israel’ Exposes Washington’s Hypocrisy

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi denounced the United States’ uninterrupted arms supplies for the “Israeli” entity, which is waging a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

Al-Houthi made the remarks during a televised address on Thursday.

“This week, the Americans announced new shipments of weapons and equipment to support the Israeli enemy with billions of dollars,” he said, adding, “The American media confirms that Israel has received the largest military aid since World War II.”

The United States has in recent days quietly authorized the transfer of billions of dollars in bombs and fighter jets to the “Israeli” entity.

Al-Houthi further stated that, “The announced deals represent only a small part of what America provides to the criminal ‘Israeli’ enemy.”

The Ansarullah leader added that the United States’ constant flow of arms towards the “Israeli” entity -- which comes amid Washington’s calls for a ceasefire in Gaza -- “exposes the American hypocrisy.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Yemeni official noted that the country would continue its pro-Palestinian operations, which have seen Yemeni forces striking “Israeli” vessels or those belonging to the entity’s supporters.

“Our front in Yemen continues its military operations in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and even reaching as far as the Indian Ocean,” he said.

“The total number of targeted ships reached 90,” he said, noting that the US and the UK, which have been trying to counter the Yemeni strikes, had “acknowledged their complete inability to stop the attacks.”