No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iran Foils Terrorist Attack on Its South East

Iran Foils Terrorist Attack on Its South East
folder_openIran access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A terrorist attack on southeastern areas of Iran was foiled on Wednesday night, a security source in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province said.

The Jaish al-Adl terrorist group attempted to attack several military headquarters in the southern cities of Sistan and Baluchistan province but it was defeated by the resistance of the Iranian forces.

At the beginning of the conflict in Rask city, the terrorists opened fire on the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG], he said, adding that the IRG forces immediately confronted the terrorists.

The terrorists aimed to attack the military headquarters in Rask and Chabahar.

During the armed attack in Rask, the terrorists attempted to enter the IRG headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, but they failed to do so due to the exchange of fire.

During the skirmishes, several terrorists were killed.

Meanwhile, 3 Iranian military forces were also martyred during the clashes.

Iran IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes

Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes

one month ago
Araghchi: New Iranian Gov’t Tasked with Neutralizing Illegal Sanctions

Araghchi: New Iranian Gov’t Tasked with Neutralizing Illegal Sanctions

one month ago
Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

one month ago
IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 15-10-2024 Hour: 08:39 Beirut Timing

whatshot