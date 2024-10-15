- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran Foils Terrorist Attack on Its South East
By Staff, Agencies
A terrorist attack on southeastern areas of Iran was foiled on Wednesday night, a security source in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province said.
The Jaish al-Adl terrorist group attempted to attack several military headquarters in the southern cities of Sistan and Baluchistan province but it was defeated by the resistance of the Iranian forces.
At the beginning of the conflict in Rask city, the terrorists opened fire on the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG], he said, adding that the IRG forces immediately confronted the terrorists.
The terrorists aimed to attack the military headquarters in Rask and Chabahar.
During the armed attack in Rask, the terrorists attempted to enter the IRG headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, but they failed to do so due to the exchange of fire.
During the skirmishes, several terrorists were killed.
Meanwhile, 3 Iranian military forces were also martyred during the clashes.
Comments
- Related News