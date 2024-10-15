No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iraqi Resistance Strikes Key “Israeli” Airbase, “Ashdod” with Drones

Iraqi Resistance Strikes Key “Israeli” Airbase, “Ashdod” with Drones
folder_openMiddle East... access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, agencies

Iraqi resistance forces have targeted on Wednesday a key “Israeli” airbase as well as the “Ashdod” in the central part of the occupied territories in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal “Israeli” war.

The first strike saw the forces using drones to hit the “Ramat David” Airbase – the “Israeli” entity’s northernmost such outpost that houses warplanes and gunships.

The resistance noted that the attack had come “in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians including children, women, and the elderly.”

The Iraqi forces hit a “vital target” in “Ashdod” during the second attack, which was similarly conducted using unmanned aerial vehicles.

Earlier on Wednesday, it struck the Haifa Airport in the northwestern part of the territories, asserting that it would continue to “destroy the enemy’s strongholds.”

Israel Palestine haifa AlAqsaFlood IslamicResistanceInIraq

Comments

  1. Related News
Iraqi Resistance Vows to Continue Targeting “Israel”

Iraqi Resistance Vows to Continue Targeting “Israel”

one month ago
Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Sites in Occupied Golan

Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Sites in Occupied Golan

one month ago
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq

Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq

one month ago
Iraqi Resistance: Iran’s revenge against ‘Israel’ will Be Calculated, Forceful

Iraqi Resistance: Iran’s revenge against ‘Israel’ will Be Calculated, Forceful

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 15-10-2024 Hour: 08:39 Beirut Timing

whatshot