Iraqi Resistance Strikes Key “Israeli” Airbase, “Ashdod” with Drones

By Staff, agencies

Iraqi resistance forces have targeted on Wednesday a key “Israeli” airbase as well as the “Ashdod” in the central part of the occupied territories in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal “Israeli” war.

The first strike saw the forces using drones to hit the “Ramat David” Airbase – the “Israeli” entity’s northernmost such outpost that houses warplanes and gunships.

The resistance noted that the attack had come “in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians including children, women, and the elderly.”

The Iraqi forces hit a “vital target” in “Ashdod” during the second attack, which was similarly conducted using unmanned aerial vehicles.

Earlier on Wednesday, it struck the Haifa Airport in the northwestern part of the territories, asserting that it would continue to “destroy the enemy’s strongholds.”