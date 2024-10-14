Fearing Iranian Response, “Israel” Bolsters Air Defense Array, Calls up Reservists.

By Staff, Agencies

Fearing an Iranian response, the “Israeli” army said on Wednesday that it bolstered its air “defense” array and had called up reservists.

Iran has vowed that “Israel” will not go unpunished for the Monday attack on a consular building next to Iran’s embassy in Damascus.

A Channel 12 news report reflecting “Israeli” speculation on a possible reprisal pointed to the possibility that Iran could respond by directly launching missiles from its own territory.

“I won’t be surprised if Iran fires directly at ‘Israel’,” former Military Intelligence head Amos Yadlin told the network, explaining that a January missile strike carried out by Iran on neighboring Pakistan set a precedent for such action.

Hebrew-language media reports said the decision to beef up air defenses and call up troops came following a threat assessment.

War Minister Yoav Gallant said earlier on Wednesday that “Israel” is “increasing preparedness” in the face of threats from across the Middle East.

Speaking at a home-front readiness drill in Haifa, Gallant said that the entity’s defense establishment is “expanding our operations against Hezbollah, against other bodies that threaten us,” and reiterated that “Israel” strikes its enemies all over the Middle East.

“We need to be prepared and ready for every scenario and every threat” against near enemies and distant enemies,” Gallant said.

Addressing the daily operations on the northern border by the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, Gallant said that one of the main issues “Israel” is facing is how to make it possible for some 80000 displaced settlers return to northern “Israel”.

“We prefer… an agreement that will result in the removal of the threat, but we have to prepare for the possibility of [using] force in Lebanon that can also take into account the scenario we are describing here, which is a scenario of war, and we need to be prepared for this issue and understand that it can happen,” Gallant said.