No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, April 3, 2024
folder_openMedia Relations access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, April 2, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:50 a.m. the “Al-Raheb” Site and a gathering of “Israeli” troops in its vicinity with rocket artillery.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:50 a.m. a new position for an “Israeli” company command behind the “Biranit” Barracks with rocket artillery.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m. a gathering of "Israeli" troops at Khallet Warde with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. the "Ruwaisat Al-Alam" Site in the occupied Lebanese KFarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:55 p.m. a group of "Israeli" troops as they were fortifying the "Al-Marj" Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  6. And in response to the "Israeli" attacks on southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 p.m. a building in which “Israeli” troops were stationed in at the “Metula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, causing deaths and injuries among the troops.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, April 3, 2024

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 15-10-2024 Hour: 08:39 Beirut Timing

whatshot