By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, April 2, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:50 a.m. the “Al-Raheb” Site and a gathering of “Israeli” troops in its vicinity with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:50 a.m. a new position for an “Israeli” company command behind the “Biranit” Barracks with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m. a gathering of "Israeli" troops at Khallet Warde with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. the "Ruwaisat Al-Alam" Site in the occupied Lebanese KFarchouba Hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:55 p.m. a group of "Israeli" troops as they were fortifying the "Al-Marj" Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. And in response to the "Israeli" attacks on southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 p.m. a building in which “Israeli” troops were stationed in at the “Metula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, causing deaths and injuries among the troops.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}