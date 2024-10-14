Imam Khamenei to “Israelis”: You Brought Calamity upon Yourselves

By Staff, Agencies

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei addressed the “Israelis” in a post to his official X account by saying:

“You brought this calamity upon yourselves.”

The post, written in Hebrew also read: “Dictatorial Zionists, you cannot recover from the defeat of October 7.”

Earlier, His Eminence anticipated that the “Israeli” entity will receive a slap in the face for an attack on the premises of the Iranian embassy in Syria’s capital earlier this week.

In an address to officials of the Iranian administration and other branches of government on Wednesday, the Leader said the attack would fail to save “Israel” from its defeat in Gaza where it has been engaged in nearly six months of aggression against the Palestinians.

“The cowardly efforts by the Zionist entity like the one they carried out in Syria will not save them from defeat. They will of course receive a slap in the face for this move,” he said.

He further underlined that “The Zionist entity’s defeat in Gaza will continue and this regime will approach demise and collapse.”

Imam Khamenei also stated that demonstrations planned for this year’s Al-Quds Day, which will be marked on April 5 on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, will mobilize supporters of Palestine not only in Muslim countries but in non-Muslim countries who have been pushing for an end to the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza.

“This year’s Al-Quds Day will be an international revolt against the usurper Zionist entity,” the Leader said.

Moreover, Imam Khamenei described the crimes committed by the “Israeli” entity in Gaza as “unprecedented in history” and said the scale of crimes even caused uproar among people who have been brought up in the Western culture.

He said the Zionists failed to achieve any of the objectives they had declared in the onset of the war on Gaza in October despite enjoying military, financial and political support of the United States.

“We hope that our youth would see a day when the Holy Quds is controlled by the Muslims and they pray in it and the world of Islam celebrates the annihilation of the usurping regime,” said Imam Khamenei.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader touched upon Iran’s current economic situation and said that the country is undertaking some vast economic infrastructure endeavors that will pay off in the future.

Imam Khamenei said that Iran has been going through some “sweet and bitter” economic experiences in recent years as he insisted that more work is needed to be done to improve the country’s economic situation.

“The sweet part of the economy entails the vast infrastructure activities which will bear results in the middle run and in the not-so distant future,” he said.

The Leader also pointed to the issue of dressing code for women, known as hijab, which caused a period of unrest in Iran in 2022, saying the issue has been turned into an “imposed challenge” for the country because of the conspiracies and plots hatched by people based outside Iran.

“Directing and planning for opposition to hijab was mainly carried out from outside of the country, a reality that needs the attention of our wise and learned ladies,” he said, adding that hijab is mandatory for everyone based on the law of the country.