Sayyed Nasrallah: Al-Aqsa Flood, Support Fronts Brought ‘Israel’ to the Brink of Abyss

By Staff

Hezbollah’s Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah declared that “Israel” is on the brink of the abyss following October’s Al-Aqsa Flood Operation and developments along the frontlines that are being executed in support Palestine.

According to the Hezbollah leader, the ripple effect of these developments will be evident in time.

He pointed out that the liberation of the south in 2000 and the subsequent liberation of Gaza put an end to the Greater “Israel” project, while the July war in 2006 fully demolished that scheme.

During his speech at the Al-Quds Platform on Wednesday, His Eminence pointed out that this year’s Al-Quds Day will be marked under different circumstances following the Al-Aqsa Flood and the developments in Palestine. He said the world is a flood in every sense of the word and he hopes to see it grow.

“We need steadfastness, continuous work, and certainty that victory is coming from God, and this is linked to Gaza and all the supporting arenas. We must also work to provide all the elements of power to achieve the goals of Al-Aqsa Flood, and this is our duty,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

His Eminence further underscored that “Our duty on Al-Quds Day is to display the strategic results achieved by the Al-Aqsa Flood, especially the strategic losses of the American- ‘Israeli’ project in the region.”

He pointed out that some hypocrites highlight the extent of the sacrifices and neglect the sizable achievements.

The Hezbollah chief called on “all platforms and media outlets that support the resistance path to explain and clarify because the enemy is seeking to transform the image of the resistance’s historical achievements into an image of defeat by distorting the facts.”

“We must work to emerge from this battle as victorious, proud, and steadfast while the enemy and those behind it are defeated. We must build on this experience until we reach the final goal,” he said.

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the “Israeli” enemy does not listen to ceasefire decisions and does not care about international public opinion. On the contrary, it continues with its brutality and aggression.

Furthermore, His Eminence saluted the resistance in Gaza and its people for their steadfastness, patience, and resoluteness in the face of the occupation army that is committing crimes and massacres.

He also saluted the support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq that endure the threats.

Sayyed Nasrallah thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its firm position in helping the Palestinian people and its resistance. He also thanked Syria, the supporter of the resistance movements in our region that are subject to threats.