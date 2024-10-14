No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

The “Israeli” Occupation Claims Another Victim: A Foreign Aid Team

The “Israeli” Occupation Claims Another Victim: A Foreign Aid Team
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographic illustrating the “Israeli” entity’s most recent casualty: World Central Kitchen aid team.

The “Israeli” Occupation Claims Another Victim: A Foreign Aid Team

 

Israel Palestine gaza genocide GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
UN: “Israel” Displaced 90% of Gaza Population

UN: “Israel” Displaced 90% of Gaza Population

one month ago
Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals

Gaza Doctors Left in Dark as Fuel Shortages Hit Hospitals

one month ago
World Countries Urge End to “Israeli” Violence in WB: Absolutely Unacceptable

World Countries Urge End to “Israeli” Violence in WB: Absolutely Unacceptable

one month ago
Three Palestinians martyred in airstrike in Tulkarm as resistance fighters clash with “Israeli” troops

Three Palestinians martyred in airstrike in Tulkarm as resistance fighters clash with “Israeli” troops

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 14-10-2024 Hour: 12:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot