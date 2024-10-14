UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting on “Israeli” Terrorist Attack on Iranian Consulate

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Security Council has held an emergency meeting on the “Israeli” entity’s terrorist attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Syria.

Addressing the event on Tuesday in New York, the US, Iran’s mission to the UN called on the world body to categorically denounce the “Israeli” enttiy’s violation of international regulations.

Zahra Ershadi, Iran’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said the apartheid “Israeli” entity is seeking to escalate tensions in the region while avoiding full responsibility for its actions.

She said the entity defies Security Council resolutions and shows disregard for its international obligations.

She added that Monday’s crime also clearly breached the basic principle of diplomatic and consular immunity, as well as the 1961 Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and the 1973 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes.

Moscow said the “Israeli” entity’s actions are set to fuel the ongoing regional conflict further and must immediately stop.

Slamming the "flagrant violation" of Syria's sovereignty, UN envoy Vasily Nebenzia told a Security Council meeting that Russia was "of the view that such aggressive actions by ‘Israel’ are designed to further fuel the conflict. They are absolutely unacceptable and must stop."

China’s envoy also condemned the entity’s attack as a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law and a breach of the sovereignty of both Syria and Iran.

The Security Council session was held at the request of Russia over the “Israeli” strike on Tuesday afternoon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council to take "appropriate and explicit action" to condemn the deadly “Israeli” attack on Iran's consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Amir Abdollahian said he reminded UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a phone call that the United Nations and its Security Council are responsible for ensuring international peace and security.

Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday that the UN chief “reaffirms that the principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel must be respected in all cases by international law.”

On Monday, “Israeli” warplanes bombed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, located next to the embassy building.

The attack martyred two senior Iranian military personnel who were on an advisory mission to Syria as well as five of their accompanying officers.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has vowed that Iran will “punish” the entity and make the evil entity “regret” its crime of assassinating the country's military advisors in Syria.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has also said the “Israeli” entity had resorted to indiscriminate assassinations after back-to-back failures in the face of the resistance, warning that the entity’s latest crime against Iranian military advisers in Syria “will not go unanswered”.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps named Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander of the IRG’s Quds Force, and his deputy General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi were among the seven martyrs of the terrorist attack.