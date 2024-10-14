By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, April 2, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:25 a.m. a group of “Israeli” troops in the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:15 p.m. the "Ruwaisat Al-Alam" Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on southern villages and civilian homes the most recent of which was on the village of Yarin where a woman injured, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:35 p.m. the “Gesher HaZiv” settlement which is near the settlement of “Nahariya” with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:08 p.m. the Hunin Baracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}