Imam Khamenei: Evil ‘Israel’ will Regret Its Crime, Will Be Punished by Our Brave Warriors

folder_openIran access_time6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that the brave Iranian men will punish “Israel” and make the evil entity regret its crime of assassinating the country's military advisors in Syria.

Imam Khamenei made the announcement in a message issued on Tuesday, a day after “Israeli” airstrikes destroyed Iran's consulate building in Damascus and martyred seven military advisors of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG].

“The entity will be punished by the hands of our brave warriors. We will make them regret this crime and the like by God’s grace,” he wrote.

The Leader also described Major General Zahedi as a selfless warrior of Islam who had been looking forward to martyrdom throughout his decades-long struggles.

“They did not lose anything and received their [heavenly] reward, but the grief of their loss is burdensome for the Iranian nation, especially for those who knew them,” Imam Khamenei added.

