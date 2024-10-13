’Israel’ Kills Seven Aid Workers Delivering Food in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

In a new breach to human rights, “Israeli” airstrikes killed 7 aid workers delivering food into the West Bank, according to verified footage.

In details, an “Israeli” airstrike killed four international aid workers on Monday hours after they transported a shipload of food into Gaza.

The deceased aid workers volunteered for charity World Central Kitchen [WCK], with footage showing they were found with British, Australian and Polish passports and wearing protective gear. The nationality of the fourth aid worker is not immediately known.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the death of 44-year-old aid worker Zomi Frankcom from Melbourne was “unacceptable and requested full accountability” from “Israel's” war ministry.

Palestinian Red Crescent paramedic Mahmoud Thabet said the workers were in a convoy crossing out of northern Gaza when an “Israeli” missile hit. Thabet said he was told by WCK staff the team had been in the north coordinating distribution of the newly arrived aid and were heading back to Rafah in the south.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said the bodies of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed are being prepared for evacuation through the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

The bodies were transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza’s Deir al-Balah city, and then to Abu Youssef al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah.