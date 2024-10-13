“Israel” To Ban Al Jazeera

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his government will ban Al Jazeera, labeling the Qatar-based pan-Arab network a mouthpiece of Hamas.

The statement came almost six months into “Israel’s” war in Gaza.

On Monday, the Knesset passed a temporary “law” allowing the prime minister to ban a foreign channel and shut down its offices if it is deemed a threat to national security.

Netanyahu, who is recovering from hernia surgery, said he plans to use the “law” against Al Jazeera.

“Al Jazeera has harmed ‘Israel’s’ security, actively participated in the October 7, and incited against 'Israeli' soldiers. It is time to remove the bullhorn of Hamas,” Netanyahu wrote on X [formerly Twitter] on Monday.

“The ‘terrorist’ channel Al-Jazeera will no longer broadcast from ‘Israel’. I intend to act immediately in accordance with the new ‘law’ to stop the channel’s activity.”

The so-called communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said the channel will be blocked “in the coming days,” adding that “there won’t be freedom of expression for Hamas mouthpieces.”

“The 'legislation' will remain in force until July 31, 2024, or until the end of significant military actions in the war with Hamas,” the Knesset said.

The US also voiced concerns about the new “law”.

“We believe in the freedom of the press … and that includes those who are reporting in the conflict in Gaza. So, we believe that work is important,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.