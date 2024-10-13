- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Raisi: ‘Israeli’ Crime in Syria Won’t Go Unanswered
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Zionists' crime will not go unanswered referring to the “Israeli” attack on Iran’s consulate building.
Issuing a statement on Tuesday morning, Raisi strongly condemned the “Israeli” entity’s fresh act of aggression.
Terming the “Israeli” missile attack on Iran's consulate as a terrorist crime and a gross violation of international regulations, Raisi expressed condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian nation, IRG staff, and the families of the IRG martyrs.
“After repeated defeats and failures against the Resistance front, the Zionist entity is struggling to save itself by committing such crimes, but it should know that it will never achieve its sinister goals with such inhumane actions,” Raisi stressed.
Seven of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] military advisors were martyred following the Israeli attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus on Monday.
Comments
- Related News