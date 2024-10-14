- Home
The Operations of the Islamic Resistance on April 1, 2024
April 1, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 04:00 pm an “Israeli” technical team maintaining the technical and espionage devices at Al-Baghdadi Site with artillery shells, causing confirmed casualties.
- the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 04:10 pm the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the Occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills, scoring direct hits.
- he Islamic Resistance fighters repelled at 4:20 pm for the second time, the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchoub hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters repelled at 9:50 pm the “Liman” Battalion’s new headquarters with artillery shells.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
