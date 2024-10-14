No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

The Operations of the Islamic Resistance on April 1, 2024

The Operations of the Islamic Resistance on April 1, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 04:00 pm an “Israeli” technical team maintaining the technical and espionage devices at Al-Baghdadi Site with artillery shells, causing confirmed casualties.
  2. the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 04:10 pm the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the Occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills, scoring direct hits.
  3. he Islamic Resistance fighters repelled at 4:20 pm for the second time, the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchoub hills with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters repelled at 9:50 pm the “Liman” Battalion’s new headquarters with artillery shells.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects

Report: Saudi Oil Revenue Hits 3-Year Low, Delaying Mega-Projects

one month ago
World Countries Urge End to “Israeli” Violence in WB: Absolutely Unacceptable

World Countries Urge End to “Israeli” Violence in WB: Absolutely Unacceptable

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Three Palestinians martyred in airstrike in Tulkarm as resistance fighters clash with “Israeli” troops

Three Palestinians martyred in airstrike in Tulkarm as resistance fighters clash with “Israeli” troops

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 14-10-2024 Hour: 12:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot