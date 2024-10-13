Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah condemned the “Israeli” entity’s act of aggression which serves as evidence that the “Israeli” enemy persists in its folly.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

On the 21st of the blessed month of Ramadan, the day of the martyrdom of Imam Ali bin Abi Talib [AS], the day dedicated to sacrificing innocent and untainted lives in defense of truth, justice and divine principles, several leaders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG], including Commander General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi and the dear brothers Hossein Aman Allahi, Mehdi Jalalati, Mohsen Sadaqat, Ali Agha Babaei and Ali Salehi Rozbehani, were martyred. They were targeted and assassinated by the “Israeli” enemy while they were in the Iranian consulate building in Damascus.

The esteemed leader and martyr, Muhammad Reza Zahedi, played a pivotal role as one of the earliest supporters, sacrificers and stalwarts in advancing the cause of resistance in Lebanon over many years. He deeply shared our concerns and responsibilities, embodying the qualities of a dedicated brother, valiant fighter, loyal companion and exemplary sacrificer in his unwavering commitment to the Resistance movement in Lebanon and the broader region. Opting to distance himself from his homeland alongside his honorable family, he endured significant sacrifices and wounds, driven by his profound love for resistance and the defense of the oppressed, particularly in Palestine.

While we grieve the loss of this beloved martyr alongside his fellow martyrs, we are steadfast in our belief that his untainted blood will inspire greater determination to oppose and confront the arrogant, bloodthirsty enemy. This enemy, relentless in its pursuit of violence, remains unsatisfied despite the shedding of blood from tens of thousands of innocent children and women in Gaza.

This act of aggression serves as evidence that the “Israeli” enemy persists in its folly, mistakenly believing that eliminating leaders can quell the resilient spirit of the people's resistance. Undoubtedly, this crime will not go unpunished, and retribution will be exacted upon the enemy.

We offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt congratulations to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei for the martyrdom of this devoted and brave leader, along with his esteemed martyred comrades. Our condolences also extend to the IRG leadership, particularly the leadership of the Quds Force, as well as to all esteemed officials in the Islamic Republic and the honorable families of these martyrs. We pray that God Almighty may gather them with the Messenger of God and his pure Household [AS], especially Imam Ali [AS].