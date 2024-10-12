“Israel” Launches Terrorist Attack on Iranian Consulate in Damascus: IRG Commanders, Diplomats Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

In a blatant terrorist attack against the Syrian sovereignty, “Israel” has targeted the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital, leaving several people martyred including a senior Revolution Guards commander, according to reports.

Syria's official news agency, SANA, said the strikes were carried out by “the ‘Israeli’ enemy” and targeted the Consular Section of the Iranian Embassy in the Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus on Monday afternoon.

“At approximately 00:17 pm today, the ‘Israeli’ enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting the Iranian consulate building in Damascus,” SANA said, citing a military source as saying.

“Our air defense media responded to the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them. The aggression led to the destruction of the entire building and the martyrdom and injury of everyone inside, and work is underway to recover the bodies.”

The news agency also reported that the “Israeli” aggression also caused major destruction to "neighboring buildings."

Iran's Ambassador to Damascus Hossein Akbari confirmed the reports of the “Israeli” attack and said the entity had targeted the consular building with six missiles.

Akbari said five to seven people were martyred in the “Israeli” aggression, including several Iranian advisers who were in the building. Two police officers were also among those martyred in the attack.

“We will give a decisive response to this action,” he said. “This entity has no respect for international laws,” the ambassador added. “We will support the resistant nation [of Palestine] and have no fear of the criminality of this regime.”

A commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG] Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and his deputy, Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, were killed in the “Israeli” attack.

Meanwhile, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has visited Iran's Embassy following the missile attack.

Condemning the “Israeli” aggression, Mekdad said, “The ‘Israeli’ occupation entity will not be able to influence the relations between Iran and Syria.”