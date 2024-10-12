Al-Qassam Cmdr. Calls on Palestinians to Use All Resources to Fight “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the al-Qassam Brigades, which is the military wing of the Hamas resistance movement, has called on Palestinians to use all resources at their disposal to fight against “Israeli” forces.

Mohammed Deif made the call on Palestinians both in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank in a video message published Sunday.

The remarks appeared to be from a recording of Deif published on October 7, 2023, when he announced the beginning of Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

“Today is the day. Whoever has a rifle should come out with it, for this is the time. And whoever does not have a rifle should come forth with their machetes, their pickaxes, or a Molotov cocktail, with their trucks or bulldozers or cars,” Deif said in Arabic in the short video released by Hamas.

He added, “Today is the day history opens its brightest, the most splendid, and the most noble pages. So, who will inscribe their name, their family’s name, [and] their town’s name in the pages of light and glory?”

The new message came after Hamas released a short audio from Deif’s October 7 message in which he urged all Muslims to “join the fight to liberate al-Aqsa.”

In that message, Deif addressed “our people in Jordan and Lebanon, in Egypt, Algeria and the Maghreb, in Pakistan, Malaysia and Indonesia”.

“Start marching now, not tomorrow, toward Palestine, and do not let borders, regimes, and restrictions deprive you of the honor of waging Jihad and taking part in the liberation of the al-Aqsa Mosque,” he added.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity started its brutal US-backed war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas carried out its historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the entity’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Nearly six months into the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its objectives of “destroying Hamas” and finding “Israeli” captives despite martyring nearly 32,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring about 75,300 others.