Raisi: Muslim States must Cut all Ties with ‘Israel’, Force It to End Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed that Muslim countries should sever all political and economic relations with the “Israeli” entity to force it to stop its crimes against the people of Palestine.

In a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, Raisi said the US administration continues to provide ‘Israel’ with extensive unqualified financial and military support.

“One of the most effective ways to force the Zionists to stop crimes in Gaza is to cut off all political and economic relations with this entity,” he said.

The Iranian president said people in the besieged Gaza Strip are suffering terribly from “Israel’s” crimes, notwithstanding a recent adoption of a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

“‘Israel’ is not committed to any resolution, law and international treaty and its violation of over 400 international statements and resolutions clearly exposes its aggressive and anti-human nature,” Raisi stated.

The Iranian president called on heads of Muslim states to take a decisive measure to stop “Israel’s” genocide in Palestine.

He underscored the importance of boosting synergy among the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] and other regional and international bodies to send humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.